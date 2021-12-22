Mrs. Dorothy R. Price
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy R. Price, 96, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Marcus L. Jackson as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Mrs. Price passed December 17, 2021. She was born April 15, 1925.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.