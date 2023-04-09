Mrs. Dorothy Lee Franklin-Boyd
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Lee Franklin-Boyd, 83, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church with Dr. M. K. Mast as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Boyd passed on April 6, 2023. She was born March 7, 1940.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.