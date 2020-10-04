Mrs. Diana Millican Boocher

On September 9, 1962, she married Travis Lee Booher. They had four children. They moved to Tyler in August 1974. Diana had the gift of hospitality, treating friends as part of her extended family. Family and friends will remember both her keen wit and her compassion. The Booher household always included her beloved animals. She enjoyed traveling and playing bridge and mahjong. She was a charter member of the Quilters Guild of East Texas and was involved in and supported many other organizations in Tyler. She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Travis Lynn Booher. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Travis; daughter Tammy and son-in-law Brent Viken of Aledo, Texas; daughters Suzanne and Sarah Booher of Tyler; daughter-in-law Lori Booher; grandchildren Hunter Viken, Payne Viken, and Tate Viken; and great grandchild Blakely Viken. Her children and grandchildren lovingly called her Darlin.
Because of the pandemic, the family will observe a private service of remembrance. If desired, memorials may be made to The Eternal Flame Fund at Marvin United Methodist Church (300 W. Erwin, Tyler 75702) or Pets Fur People (1823 CR 386, Tyler 75708).