Mrs. Cynthia Mask
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Cynthia Mask, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at People’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Mask died September 25, 2021. She was born September 24, 1968.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm from Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.