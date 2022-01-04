Mrs. Constance Yvonne McWilliams
HOUSTON — Connie McWilliams, born Constance Yvonne Bedgood on Jan. 6, 1936, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Dec. 26, 2021.
Connie is survived by 1 brother, Bill, 2 sisters, Betty & Darlene, and sons Tony(Glenda) and son Nathan; Terry(Denise), daughter Skylar and son Lance; Tracy(Nicki), daughter Nina and son Travis. Terry has older children Jeremy, Samuel, Cristen and Rebekah. And her 8 great-grandchildren, Sarah, Kristopher, Ciana, Samuel, Carlos, Eli, Elliott, and Edward. These were Connie’s life along with Jesus. She was a 1954 graduate of John Tyler High. She will be missed by all her family as we look forward to meeting again in heaven.
A memorial service is being held on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at:
Houston Faith Church
5757 N. Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77041
Available for live streaming at: https://houstonfaithchurch.com/live
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation to her favorite church, Houston Faith Church.