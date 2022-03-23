Mrs. Connie Sue Moody
JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS — Connie Sue Moody, age 56 of Jacksonville, Texas passed with her family by her side on March 19, 2022. Connie was born to Freddie Delon Martin and Patricia Lou Burns on January 11, 1966 in Jacksonville, Texas. Connie attended Troup ISD, and met the love of her life, Ronnie Moody while working at Jacksonville Packing. They married in August of 1988. The two were each other’s life long companions and friends. They were blessed with two children, Zachary Dale and Jacob Delon.
Connie worked as a nanny, and also worked for Troup ISD. She had many hobbies, including listening to country music, puzzles, solitaire, shopping, antiquing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Moody of Jacksonville, her Son and Daughter in Law Zachary and Alissa Moody of Tyler, her Son Jacob Moody of Troup, along with her siblings, many cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her two loving grandchildren Cayson and Witten Moody.
Services will be held in memorial at the Cumberland Place Pavilion on March 29, 2022 from 5-8pm.