Mrs. Charlya Hopkins
HOUSTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Charlya Hopkins, 72, Houston, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Chandler, TX with Rev. Zeb Cantley as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Chandler Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Hopkins died April 1, 2021. She was born August 26, 1948 in Tyler, TX.
She was preceded in death by Theo and Mary Frances Richardson (parents) and Michael Anthony Richardson (brother).
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by one son: Christian DaMonne Johnson (Missouri City, TX) ; one daughter: Celia Dianne Mosley (James Harris Mosley, Sr.) (Houston, TX); three sisters: Mary Wideman, Carol Jones and Hellen Leonard and one grandson: John Michael Mosley.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church. There will be no public viewing at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Confirmed cougar sighting in East Texas
-
2 arrested for selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci valued at $1.3 million during Canton First Monday Trade Days
-
Update: Missing 5-year-old boy found safe
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating after 5-year-old was missing for over 12 hours in Arp area
-
Tyler business gives out free appetizers, daiquiri samples to fully vaccinated customers