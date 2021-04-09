Mrs. Charlya Hopkins
HOUSTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Charlya Hopkins, 72, Houston, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Chandler, TX with Rev. Zeb Cantley as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Chandler Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Hopkins died April 1, 2021. She was born August 26, 1948 in Tyler, TX.
She was preceded in death by Theo and Mary Frances Richardson (parents) and Michael Anthony Richardson (brother).
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by one son: Christian DaMonne Johnson (Missouri City, TX) ; one daughter: Celia Dianne Mosley (James Harris Mosley, Sr.) (Houston, TX); three sisters: Mary Wideman, Carol Jones and Hellen Leonard and one grandson: John Michael Mosley.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church. There will be no public viewing at the funeral home.
 
 