Mrs. Carolyn Howard
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Howard, 82, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Mylanda Smallwood as eulogist. Social distance and face masks required. Burial will be in Pine Springs Cemetery - Frankston under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Howard passed on October 19, 2022. She was born on April 13, 1940.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 12:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
