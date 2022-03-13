Mrs. Carolyn Calip
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Calip, 72, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Walnut Springs Cemetery-Lindale under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Calip passed on March 4, 2022. She was born February 26, 1950.
Public viewing will be Monday, March 14, 2022 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.