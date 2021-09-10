Mrs. Camellia C. Prentice
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Camellia C. Prentice, 44, Tyler are scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Faith Mission Holy Church with Apostle Dr. Laramie J. Jackson as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery - Kilgore under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Prentice died September 2, 2021. She was born March 24, 1977.
Public viewing will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.