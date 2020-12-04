Mrs. Brenda Joyce Campbell-Young
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Brenda Joyce Campbell-Young, 72, Arlington, formerly of Tyler at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery, CR 310E, Tyler, TX. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. Campbell-Young was born July 3, 1948 to Julies and Ella Mae Campbell. She was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School. Brenda built her life in northern California, where she held a career as a Nurse and business owner. She departed this life on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Ella Mae Campbell; son, Nicholas Kennedy; grandson, Peyton Kennety; sister, Judy Harrison; brothers, Charles Lawson, Eddie Campbell, and Paul Campbell; special brother-in-law, Anthony D. Harrison; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
