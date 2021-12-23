Mrs. Brenda J. Jones
TROUP — Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda J. Jones, 68, Troup, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Greater New Faith Baptist Church - Troup with Rev. Richard Williams as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Community Cemetery - Troup under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Jones passed December 21, 2021. She was born September 21, 1953.
Public viewing will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.