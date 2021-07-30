Mrs. Beverly J. Brown
TROUP — Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly J. Brown, Troup, 65, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Rufus Huckaby as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Brown passed July 20, 2021. She was born December 26, 1955.
She is survived by husband: Willie Brown; daughters: Jennifer Brown, Ashley Brown and Kimberly Brown; sons: Marcus (Julia) Brown, Anthony Brown and Byron Brown.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 30, 2021 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.