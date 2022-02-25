Mrs. Bettye J. Callier
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Bettye J. Callier, 88, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at New Life Worship Center with Rev. Cleve Forward as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Callier passed February 19, 2022. She was born May 28, 1933.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.