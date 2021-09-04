spotlight Mrs. Betty L. Mahomes Sep 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mrs. Betty L. MahomesLINDALE — Private services are scheduled for Mrs. Betty L. Mahomes, 68, Lindale. She passed on September 1, 2021. She was born February 21, 1953. Services are entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Betty L. Mahomes Funeral Home Community Tyler Entrust Mrs. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.4.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "This is what the Lord says— your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: “I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go." (Isaiah 48:17) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics High School Football Scoreboard: Week 2 ROSE CITY SHOOTOUT: Red Raiders grab 62-55 win over Lions Tyler woman batting ALS advocates for research legislation Friday night live: Week 2 PHOTO GALLERY: Whitehouse Volleyball Tournament, Day 1