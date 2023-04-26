Mrs. Bernice Green-Jones
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice “Black Gal” Green-Jones, 83, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Jones passed on April 23, 2023. She was born May 7, 1939.
Mrs. Jones was a faithful and longtime member of St. Louis Baptist Church. She was retired from Tyler Pipe after 30 years of service.
Public viewing will be Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.