Mrs. Atharie Menefee Nelson
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Atharie Menefee Nelson, 80, Tyler will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Cemetery, Tyler, Texas with Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Nelson was born July 8, 1940 in Henderson, Rusk County, Texas. She attended Mayflower Public Schools, Tatum, Texas and the Madam C. J. Walker Beauty College. She retired as a beautician in 2009 after 50 years of service. Mrs. Nelson was a resident of Tyler for 61 years. She died August 7, 2020.
Atharie was a long-tenured, active, faithful member of St. Louis Baptist Church, Tyler, TX. She was a leader of the Women’s Ministry; a Sunday School Teacher; organizer and facilitator of the Annual Women’s Seminar; a guest speaker at The Original East Texas Baptist Association events and events hosted by other area churches.
Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nadie (Ross) Menefee; her beloved husband of 51 years, A C Nelson; her sisters, Martha Menefee Williams, Elvarie Menefee, Oneida Menefee Hughes; and brother, William Menefee. She is survived by her son, Marcus Nelson; her daughter, Ramona Nelson Bailey (Joe); her sister, Melba Rosborough; four grandsons, Marcus, Andrew, Jonathan, and Jarrod; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. All attendees at the graveside service must honor social distancing and face masks mandatory.
