Mrs. Annie Lee Brown
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Annie Lee Brown, 84, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Minister Jennifer Banks as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Face masks and social distancing is required.
Mrs. Brown attended Stanton High School, Whitehouse, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Brown, Sr. Survivors include 1 son; 6 daughters; 3 brothers, 4 sisters; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

