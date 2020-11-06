Mrs. Annie Lee Brown
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Annie Lee Brown, 84, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Minister Jennifer Banks as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Face masks and social distancing is required.
Mrs. Brown attended Stanton High School, Whitehouse, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Brown, Sr. Survivors include 1 son; 6 daughters; 3 brothers, 4 sisters; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Washmon named Tyler's Most Outstanding Citizen Under the Age of 40
-
No. 1 Carthage rolls to win over Shepherd
-
Tyler police investigate shooting that left two area men in critical condition
-
Police: Shooting death of Bullard man began with "tussle" with accused killer
-
Tyler man accused of pawning off property in elderly couple's home