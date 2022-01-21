Mrs. Annie L. Jones
WINONA — Funeral services for Mrs. Annie L. Jones, 83, Winona, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. M. L. Collins as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Jones passed on January 18, 2022. She was born December 19, 1938.
Left to cherish her memories are two sons: Craig (Gayla) Jones and Dexter Jones; one daughter: Yolanda Griggs; one brother; four sisters; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 5:30 - 7:00 pm.