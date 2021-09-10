Mrs. Anna E. Drawhorn
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Anna E. Drawhorn, 91, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021 at North Tenneha Church of Christ with Bro. Darryl Bowdre as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Drawhorn died September 4, 2021. She was born October 6, 1929.
Public viewing will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 2:30 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.