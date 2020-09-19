Mr. Zebede Nathan Cantley
BULLARD — Graveside services for Mr. Zebede Nathan Cantley, 74, Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Corinth Cemetery with Rev. Zeb Cantley as eulogist. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery, Bullard, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Cantley died September 11, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was born September 7, 1946 in Bullard, TX.
Mr. Cantley attended Cuney and Bullard Schools. He was a lifetime resident of Bullard ; a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church; a farmer and employee of Trane.
Mr. Cantley was preceded in death by his parents, Zelvin and Myrtle Cantley; wife, Naomi Cantley; sisters, Betty Miller, Bertha Johnson and Bernice Cantley; brother, Zelvin Cantley, Jr.
Survivors include 3 daughters, LaQuetta (Carl) George, LaQuenatt (LaMar) Hampton, and LaNita (Marcus) Sherpell; 1 brother, Zeb Cantley; and 1 sister, Belvin Ann Davis.
