Mr. Willie V. Campbell
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Willie V. Campbell, 74, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hopewell Community Cemetery with Bro. Darryl Bowdre as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Campbell died November 13, 2020. He was born June 3, 1946.
Mr. Campbell graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School in 1965; was a member of Swan Church of Christ; worked at Kelly Springfield (Goodyear); and was in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 sisters. Survivors include his wife, Lois Campbell; 3 daughters, Connie Campbell, Quiana Campbell, and Diana Campbell; mother-in-law, Bernice McGee; 1 aunt, Laura McGregor; 6 brothers; 2 sisters; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.