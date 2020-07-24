Mr. Willie H. Pierce, Jr.
Mr. Willie H. Pierce, Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Willie H. Pierce, Jr., 62, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Minister Adrian Brown as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Pierce died July 19, 2020. He was born September 24, 1957.
Survivors include 1 son, Colin Martin; 2 daughters, Chenia Watson, Chasity Selvy; 2 brothers, Billy (Evelyn) Pierce, Brandon Pettigrew; 1 sister, Rebecca Austin; and 4 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

