Mr. Willie H. Pierce, Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Willie H. Pierce, Jr., 62, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Minister Adrian Brown as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Pierce died July 19, 2020. He was born September 24, 1957.
Survivors include 1 son, Colin Martin; 2 daughters, Chenia Watson, Chasity Selvy; 2 brothers, Billy (Evelyn) Pierce, Brandon Pettigrew; 1 sister, Rebecca Austin; and 4 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area, officials continue search to identify who is throwing the devices
-
Tyler ISD releases back-to-school plans for fall
-
Arlington man arrested for murder in shooting near Tyler State Park
-
Smith County COVID-19 cases up by 53, Gregg County records 17th death
-
Coronavirus relief bill in Senate includes $1,200 stimulus checks