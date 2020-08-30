Mr. William Dean Loftin
TYLER — A private memorial service will be held for Mr. William Dean Loftin at a later date. Mr. Loftin died August 28, 2020. He was born February 7, 1975.
Survivors include father, William Edwin (Beth) Loftin; mother, Deborah Lee Palmer (Danny); son, William David Loftin; two daughters, Ashley Nicole Woodall (Colton), Freya Kaye Loftin; four sisters, Jennifer Stringer, Beth Lynn Loftin, Jaime Loftin, Jessica Loftin; and three grandchildren, Kellen, Ronan, Dottie Woodall.

