Mr. William Curtis Hearron

Mr. William Curtis “Buddy” Hearron
FLINT — Buddy was promoted to Heaven on February 6, 2022. He was 91. He is now fully enjoying eternal life in the presence of his beloved Savior and Lord Jesus Christ!
Buddy was born on April 10, 1930 in Hagerman , New Mexico. The Hearron family moved to south Texas and then to the oil boom town of Talco, Texas. Buddy attended school in Talco from second grade through his senior year. He graduated from Talco High School in 1947. Following graduation, he worked in a local grocery store until he was able to begin working in the oil field in the Talco area.
Charlene Collier moved to Talco, Texas at Christmas time when she was 14 years of age. Four Christmases later she married Buddy on December 18, 1954.
Buddy was born again by believing in Christ as his Savior when he was 16 years of age. He faithfully attended Assembly of God churches since 1946. Buddy was an authentic, faithful and fruitful Christian for 75 years!
Buddy moved to Grand Prairie, Texas so he could work and put Charlene through college. Once Charlene graduated and became a classroom teacher, then she worked and put Buddy through college at the University of Texas at Arlington. He earned his degree as a Mechanical Engineer in 1962 and became licensed as a professional mechanical engineer in 1968. He worked for the Texas Highway Department for 10 years and then for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for 25 years, retiring in 1997.
William Curtis Hearron was preceded in death by his parents Ira Lawson Hearron and Lenora Louise Hardt Hearron; brothers Lawrence, Rodney, Melvin, Ray and James. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 67 years, Charlene; his son Scott; his daughter Aneysa and son-in-law Donnie Thedford; his grandchildren Blake and Mallory Thedford; brothers Jerry and Larry; sisters Melba Hendricks, Helen Darnell, Wanda Stephens and Paula Bass.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 19 at 11:30 AM with the memorial service to follow at 1:00 PM, at Cornerstone Church, 9107 Paluxy Drive, Tyler, TX 75703. Arrangements will be under the direction of Boren Conner Funeral Home, Bullard, TX.
In lieu of flowers, Buddy‘s wishes would be honored with donations to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1177, Fairfield, TX 75840 or to Cornerstone Assembly of God, 9107 Paluxy Drive, Tyler, TX 75703.