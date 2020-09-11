Mr. Wilbert “Tree” Loftin, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Wilbert “Tree” Loftin, Jr., 70, Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. James Hawkins as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and masks are required. Mr. Loftin died September 1, 2020. He was born March 27, 1950. Public viewing will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
