Mr. Wayford Brown, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Wayford Brown, Jr., 83, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Lawrence Brown as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks required. Burial will be in Cathedral in the Pines under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Brown died October 31, 2021. He was born July 16, 1938.
He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Brown; son: Darryl (Angelia) Brown; sister: Barbara Brown (Phillip) Napper; first cousin: Celestia Walker; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.