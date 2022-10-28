Mr. Vaughn Clay Starling
TYLER — Memorial services for Mr. Vaughn Clay Starling, 61, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Mr. Starling passed on October 20, 2022. He was born October 8, 1961. There will be no public viewing.
 
 

