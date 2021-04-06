Mr. Travis Roy Jackson
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Travis Roy Jackson, 74, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Kioka R. Jackson as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Jackson died April 1, 2021. He was born September 18, 1946.
Public viewing will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 