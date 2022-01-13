Mr. Travis Lee Booher
TYLER — Travis Lee Booher, 83, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Tyler at Hospice of East Texas.
Travis was born July 13, 1938, to Onease and Horace Booher in Dallas. He married Diana Millican Booher in September 1962.
He graduated from Texas A&M University in May, 1962 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering. He worked for several firms in Louisiana before moving his family to Tyler in 1972, where in 1974 he established his own engineering and consulting company, Booher Engineering. He was a Lifetime Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.
One of Travis’ greatest joys in life was spending time with family and friends in College Station, attending his alma mater’s home football games and hosting legendary tailgate parties for all who wanted to stop by and visit. He became an Eppright Distinguished Donor of The 12 th Man Foundation and, with Diana, endowed a Texas A&M University Petroleum Engineering scholarship in 1995.
Travis exhibited great compassion for his fellow man, and was always generous and quick to help those in need. He especially had a heart for children. He was a loyal member of Marvin United Methodist Church and served on the church board.
His grandchildren called him “Poppy,” a nickname later adopted by most of his adult friends as well.
Travis is survived by his daughters Tammy and husband Brent Viken of Aledo, TX, Suzanne Booher of Tyler, Sarah Booher of Tyler, and daughter-in-law Lori Booher of Tyler; grandchildren Hunter Viken of Ft. Worth, Payne Viken of Euless, and Tate Viken of Denton; and great-granddaughter Blakely Viken, of Ft. Worth. Travis was preceded in death by his beloved wife Diana in 2020 and his son Travis Lynn in 2018.
Memorial service will be held Saturday January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials please be directed to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or to the Eternal Flame Fund at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702.