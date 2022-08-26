Mr. Tracy Lorenzo Chimney
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Tracy Lorenzo Chimney, 56, Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at People’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Black as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Caldwell-Crawford-Kennedy Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Chimney passed on August 22, 2022. He was born May 23, 1966.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 2:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.