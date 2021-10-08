Mr. Torrence Roland
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Torrence Roland, 42, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Greater Love Temple Family Worship Center with Pastor Shawn Walker as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Roland died September 28, 2021. He was born September 1, 1979.
He is preceded in death by his oldest brother, Todies Roland, Jr.
Left to cherish his memories are: his parents: Todies and Imagale Roland; one son: Toddric Roland; one brother: Gregory (Tina) Roland; and four sisters: Nikita (Randy) Abernathy, Tikki Carroll, Lakia Scott and Carma Roland.
There will be no public viewing.