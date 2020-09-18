Mr. Therelee Washington - Former Tyler ISD Principal, Trustee

Mr. Washington died September 14, 2020. He was born March 13, 1934 in Tyler, TX to the late Booker T. Washington and Willie Mae Phillips-Smith. He was the youngest of three boys.
He attended W. A. Peete Elementary School, Emmett J. Scott Junior High, and Emmett J. Scott High School during his formative years. He is a 1959 graduate of Texas College where he received his Bachelors of Arts degree in Music Education. He continued his educational journey at Prairie View A & M University where he obtained his Masters of Arts degree in Education. During his time at Texas College he met a phenomenal woman named Jean Ann Hollis and they were married on September 5, 1965.
Upon college graduation he was hired as the Band Director at Waskom High School. After five years of service he was then promoted to Principal of Waskom Elementary School. In 1971 he returned to Tyler and was hired as a Math teacher at Douglas Elementary School. In 1975 h was promoted to the principal position at Bonner Elementary School, which was a predominantly all white school at the time. With his hiring he became the first Black Principal in the school’s history. In 1984 he was transferred to W. A. Peete Elementary School to serve as Principal until his retirement in 1994. This position was very special to him because he served as a Principal at the same elementary school in which he attended.
The same year, Mr. Washington was elected to the Tyler ISD School Board. He served as Board President from 1997-1999 where he faithfully served the children, parents, and teachers of Tyler ISD until his retirement in 2013 after nineteen years. During his Tenure as a trustee, the Tyler ISD Board was named the 2005 Region VII Board of the Year for its many accomplishments. These accomplishments included passing a $96 million bond to improve and build new Elementary campuses, increasing the District’s emphasis on fiscal responsibility, and implementing performance indicators to gauge progress in testing scores, attendance, and completion rates among other areas. Therelee passionately advocated for a Vocational School for the students of Tyler ISD. His dream finally came to fruition with the building of the Career and Technology Center where a wing was named in his honor in 2014.
Therelee was a faithful member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the board of Church Trustees, a member of the male chorus, and was an instrumental part in designing and building the new worship facility where the church is currently located. He is a business owner where he is known throughout the city of Tyler for his work as a Contractor. Therelee was involved in many community organizations such as: the Smith County District Appraisal Board where he served as the secretary, Texas Association of School Boards, The Black Caucus, The Tyler Organization of Men, The Black Elected Officials, Texas College Alumni Association and a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Proceeding Therelee in death are his parents, Booker T. Washington and Willie Mae Phillips-Smith; brothers, Clarence Washington (Minnie) and Herbert Washington; daughter, Charyon Washington-Perry; and granddaughter, Jasmine Washington.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are: his loving and dedicated wife, Jean Washington; his four children: Ronald Washington (Judy), Tyler, Linda Washington, Chicago, Jackie Smith (Darryl), Frisco and Therelee D. Washington II (Evette), Arlington; his nine granddaughters: Patricia Salinas, California, Felicia Washington, California, Joy Perry, Jade Perry, and Janae Perry, all of Tyler, Khellsi Washington, Dallas, Mia & Mya Washington, Arlington and Sasha Smith, Frisco; one grandson: Kevin Brown (Roshonda), Dallas; several great-granddaughters; great-grandsons; and a host of niceces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.