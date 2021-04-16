Mr. Russell P. Harvey
TYLER — Graveside services and burial for Mr. Russell P. Harvey, 39, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Marshall Johnson as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Harvey died April 12, 2021. He was born December 9, 1981.
He is survived by his father: Zelton Harvey, Jr.; mother: Carolyn Harvey; one daughter: Samaria Warren-Harvey; one brother: John-Michael Harvey; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, April 16, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
