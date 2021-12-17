Mr. Royce Clark Hayes
FLINT — Celebration of Life for Mr. Royce Clark Hayes, 81, Flint are scheduled for Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Tyler, TX with Pastor Kim Beckham officiating. Burial was in Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Hayes died November 28, 2021 in Tyler, TX. He was born January 29, 1940 in Jackson, MS. He graduated from McNeese State College in Lake Charles, MS. Mr. Hayes lived in Flint, TX for 35 years and was a member of the Central Baptist Church. He was owner of Royce’s Rental located in Flint, TX; post ownership of Hayes Trailer Sales, El Paso, TX and Hayes Construction, El Paso, TX.
Mr. Hayes loved restoring old cars, camping, boating, fishing, was very active in church activities including Security & AWANA and helped build a church in El Paso, TX.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 - 1966, ARADCOM Btry B 6th Msl Bn 43d Arty and was awarded National Defense Service Medal. He also was elected for Presidential elector for Republican Party at the 2004 State Republican Convention.
Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, Royce Harold Hayes and Fay Gipson Hayes and daughter, Rebecca Kay, El Paso, TX. Survivors include his wife, Connie Hayes, Flint, TX; 2 sons, David Hayes, Flint, TX and Charles Martin, College Station, TX; 1 daughter, Sheri Lilly, Lewisville, TX; and 4 grandchildren.