Mr. Roy Lee Mumphrey
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Roy Lee Mumphrey, 69, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at County Line Church Of The Living God PGT with Pastor Frank B. Mosley as eulogist; Elder Jimmy Butler is the Pastor of County Line Church Of The Living God PGT. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Mumphrey died February 7, 2021. He was born July 25, 1951.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 2:15 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

