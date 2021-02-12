Mr. Roy Lee Mumphrey
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Roy Lee Mumphrey, 69, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at County Line Church Of The Living God PGT with Pastor Frank B. Mosley as eulogist; Elder Jimmy Butler is the Pastor of County Line Church Of The Living God PGT. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Mumphrey died February 7, 2021. He was born July 25, 1951.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 2:15 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
City of Tyler, Tyler ISD prepare for wintry weather conditions
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather
-
Tyler man arrested for death of passenger after Jan. 23 wreck
-
Bullard City Council votes against low-income housing development
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather