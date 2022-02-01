Mr. Roy Edwin “Ed” Hacker, Jr.
TYLER — Ed Hacker passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. Ed was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and he was longtime mechanic and supervisor, first with Norton Concrete and finally with Martin Marietta. He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Stephanie, his son Eric and partner Matthew, his son Ryan and wife Malorie and their daughters, Landri and Emmylou (Ed’s “Baby Lou”), and his daughter, and sunshine of his life, Brittany. He is also survived by his five sisters, with whom he was always close: Karyn; Barbara and husband Harold; Robbyn and husband John; Becky and husband Lynn; and Susan and husband Chuck. Ed also had several nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he adored: Lore and husband Will, and their children Donovan and Josie; Morgan and wife Jakeeya and their children Drew, Nova and Leilani; Madison; and Breezy. Services will be at 1:00pm on February 3, 2022 at Hideaway Lake Community Church, followed by visitation and congregation at 2:00pm and a private lunch for the family at 3:00pm. Casual dress is encouraged. Services will also be live-streamed through www.hideawaychurch.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ed’s name to ARC of Smith County, which supports causes about which Ed was passionate, including Camp Heyday.
Please leave online condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tyler-tx/roy-hacker-10554378