Mr. Ronnie Wickware
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Wickware, 72, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church-Tyler with Minister Jackie Wickware as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Goss Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Wickware passed December 15, 2021. He was born July 20, 1949. He attended Tyler public schools.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one son.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.