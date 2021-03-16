Mr. Rodney Steven Wilson
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Rodney Steven Wilson, 60, Tyler, is scheduled for 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. M.K. Mast as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Wilson transitioned to the welcoming arms of the Lord our God March 11, 2021. Better known as “Stevie”, Rodney was born March 31, 1960 to Corine and the late Lewis C. Wilson.
He attended Tyler public schools graduating in 1978 from John Tyler High School. He grew up as a member of the Greater St. Mary Baptist Church.
Stevie was also affectionately know as “Dump Truck” by his friends because of his love of good food. After graduating high school, he worked at Southside Bank and was self-employed in the janitorial industry.
Stevie is preceded in death by his uncle John Everhart of Yakima, WA.
Stevie was never married nor had any children. He is survived by his mother: Corine Everhart Wilson; brothers: Cary “Tuffy” (Elaine) Wilson, Tyler, TX and Gregory (Faye) Wilson, Tacoma, WA; sisters: Sherrill Wilson, Tyler, TX and Kimberly Wilson, DeSoto, TX; uncle: Percy (Myra) Everhart, Jr. Tyler, TX ; aunts: Joy Fay Everhart, Tyler, TX and Janet Everhart Brown, Dallas, TX; nephew: Christopher Wilson, Tyler, TX; niece: Michelle Wilson Hallman, Tyler, TX; great-nieces: Essence Hallman, Natasha Wilson and Brandy Wilson Terrazas, all of Tyler, TX; great-nephews: Kevin McNeal and Kendrick Wilson; and a host of cousins and countless friends that enjoyed the company of his presence.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, March, 16, 2021 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
How to care for azaleas and roses after the freeze
-
Vaccine appointments by phone available Tuesday
-
Salas speaks out after four-day Lindale area manhunt, bonds set at $1 million
-
Man accused in shooting death of East Texas pastor indicted on capital murder
-
Area Baseball: Bullard's Chase Randall has six RBIs