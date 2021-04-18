Mr. Robert Earl Brown
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Robert Earl Brown, 77, Tyler, will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Hopewell Community Cemetery with Rev. Windell Pringle as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Brown died April 13, 2021. He was born September 27, 1943.
Public viewing will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday, April 19, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 