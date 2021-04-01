Mr. Riley Wickware
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Riley Wickware, 58, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Friday, April 2, 2021 at Goss Cemetery with Dr. Rufus Pollard as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Goss Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Wickware died March 25, 2021. He was born May 2, 1962.
Public viewing will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 