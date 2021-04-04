Mr. Rickey Lee Johnigan
TYLER — Private memorial services for Mr. Rickey Lee Johnigan, 61, Tyler, will be scheduled for a later date.
Mr. Johnigan died March 29, 2021. He was born December 12, 1959.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Skinner and Amanda Johnigan; brother: Chester Johnigan; and two sisters: Bobbie Jo Byrd and Cheryl Ann Johnigan.
Mr. Johnigan is survived by his wife Theresia Stokes Johnigan; three brothers: James Johnigan, Jerry Johnigan and Kent Johnigan; two sisters: Patricia Johnigan and Rhonda J. Martin; and uncle: James Alonzo Johnigan.
