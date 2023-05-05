Mr. Richmond Crumpton, Jr.
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Mr. Richmond Crumpton, Jr., 65, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. John D. Johnson III, as the eulogist. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery - Bullard under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Crumpton passed on May 1, 2023. He was born on February 6, 1958.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 5, 2023 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.