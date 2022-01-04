Mr. Richard Mendel Rubin
TYLER — Richard, son of Sam and Mildred Rubin, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 26, 1936, and passed away December 30, 2021. He moved to Tyler, Texas at age 7. He married Miriam Sachs in 1957 while a college student and graduated from Texas A&M in 1959. Richard and Miriam moved to Tyler soon after his graduation and opened Mark’s Men’s Shop, which later became Mark’s Formals. He was active in the Tyler Jaycees and was the original organizer of their 4th of July celebration. In his retirement, Richard volunteered at Mother Francis Hospital and the Cancer Foundation for Life.
Richard is survived by his wife Miriam, his son Mark Rubin and his wife Linda, of Allen, Texas, his daughter Renee Stone and her husband Rob of Dallas, Texas, and his four grandchildren, Natalie Taylor and her husband Scott, of Dallas, Texas, Anna Rubin of Seattle, Washington, Jennifer Stone of Dallas, Texas, and Jamie Stone of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Joe Sachs, nieces Jill Eagleston and her family and Jan Fuessel and her family, and nephews David Rubin and Barry Rubin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth El in Tyler at Betheltyler.com or Hospice of East Texas at hospiceofeasttexas.org.