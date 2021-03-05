Mr. Richard D. Smith
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Richard D. Smith, 71, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Howard Matlock as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Smith was a member of Sandflat Baptist Church; worked at Tyler Pipe; and served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Survivors include his wife, Emma Smith; 4 sons; 2 daughters; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
