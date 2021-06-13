Mr. Reginald Dean Saunders
TYLER — Memorial services for Mr. Reginald Dean Saunders, 46, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Monday, June 14, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Minister Edward Tilley as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Saunders died June 4, 2021. He was born August 5, 1974.
He is survived by his son: Quayshaun Saunders; two brothers: Robert (Laylow) Shackelford and Oran S. Jones; three sisters: Shauntrell Shereece Jones, Alisa Marie (Grady) Shackelford and Demetras Ann (Ray) Shackelford Marshall; and a special cousin/sister: Quantella Saunders.