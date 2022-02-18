Mr. Rayburn Williams
HOUSTON — Mr. Rayburn Williams, 59, of Houston, Texas formerly of Whitehouse, Texas was born on April 27, 1962, and transitioned at his home on January 22, 2022. He was a graduate of Whitehouse High School and Tyler Junior College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flocie and Josephine Williams. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Beverly, his children (Harold, Tammy, Jeneille, Kaleigh and Dallas), 5 brothers: Clarence Williams of Overton TX, George (Marilyn) Williams of Whitehouse TX, David (Marilyn) Williams of Tyler TX, Lawrence (Constance) Williams of Dallas TX. Lysander “Pete” Williams of Houston TX; and 4 sisters: Dorothy Williams of Allen TX. Janice Williams of Las Vegas Nevada, Jacquelyn Williams of Houston TX and Gwendolyn Williams of Tyler, TX., special sister-in-law Goldie (Red) Williams of Tyler TX. special brother-in-law Grady Choice of Coffee City, TX. and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flocie and Josephine Williams. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Beverly, his children (Harold, Tammy, Jeneille, Kaleigh and Dallas), 5 brothers: Clarence Williams of Overton TX, George (Marilyn) Williams of Whitehouse TX, David (Marilyn) Williams of Tyler TX, Lawrence (Constance) Williams of Dallas TX. Lysander “Pete” Williams of Houston TX; and 4 sisters: Dorothy Williams of Allen TX. Janice Williams of Las Vegas Nevada, Jacquelyn Williams of Houston TX and Gwendolyn Williams of Tyler, TX., special sister-in-law Goldie (Red) Williams of Tyler TX. special brother-in-law Grady Choice of Coffee City, TX. and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.