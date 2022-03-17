Mr. Phillip Grant Woodruff
HIDEAWAY, TX — Phillip Grant Woodruff, 85, of Hideaway, Texas, formerly of Houston, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2022, in Tyler. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Maple Ave. in Enid, Okla., with burial to follow. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler at a future date.
Phil was born in Collinsville, Okla., on September 2, 1936, to Vivian Grant (Bob) Woodruff and Stella Opal Boswell Woodruff. He graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa and went to Wichita College on a football scholarship. After one year, he enrolled at Louisiana State University and later transferred to Oklahoma State University. He met his wife while at OSU, and they married in Enid on May 25,1959, after Phil earned a degree in mechanical engineering with emphasis in aeronautical sciences.
During his career, Phil worked for AiResearch Manufacturing, Martin Marietta, Chrysler, TRW (contracted to NASA) and Ferranti. Phil and his family lived everywhere from Los Angeles and Denver to Slidell (La.) and Houston.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Anita Louise Roberts Woodruff, and his sister, Sherrill Ann Baehler. Phil is survived by his sons, Byron (Kathryn) of Hoover, Ala., and Barry (Julie) of Gladewater, Texas; granddaughters, Jordan Woodruff and Carson (Ryan) Shaffer, and a great-grandson due in July, all of McKinney, Texas. He is also survived by sister-in-law Liz Hensley, nephews Tim (Pam) Roberts, Paul (Lisa) Roberts, Mike (Joanne) Roberts, Chris Roberts, niece Ginger (John David) Massey, cousins Cathy Boswell, Trish (Craig) Tapley, Kirk (Melissa) Boswell; and good friends from his time in Houston and elsewhere.
At the time of his death, Phil was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and the Pathfinders class. He enjoyed studying the Bible and documenting his insights. Before moving to Hideaway, he went into prisons many times with the Bill Glass Prison Ministry, taking the message of the gospel to those who needed to hear. Memorials may be made in his memory to any mission organization of donor’s choice that focuses on spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.