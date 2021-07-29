Mr. Percy Lee Battee
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Percy Lee Battee, 72, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, July 30, 2021 at New Zion Baptist Church - Winona with Dr. S. L. Curry as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Kay Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Battee died July 22, 2021. He was born November 17, 1948.
Public viewing will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel and Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am only at New Zion Baptist Church - Winona.