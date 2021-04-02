Mr. Patrick Brooks
FORT WORTH — Graveside services for Mr. Patrick Brooks, 57, Fort Worth, are scheduled for 12:00 noon Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Harris Creek Cemetery with Rev. F. L. Curry as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Harris Creek Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Brooks died on March 24, 2021. He was born February 4, 1964. He proudly served in the United States Army.
He is survived by four brothers and three sisters.
Public viewing will be 12:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, April 3, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
